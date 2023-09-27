Murdered tech CEO Pava LaPere’s family breaks silence

Relatives of tech CEO Pava LaPere who was found dead with blunt-force trauma wounds at her swanky Baltimore apartment blasted the “senseless violence” that claimed the life of the 26-ye… Her alleged attacker is wanted on charges of first-degree murder, reckless endangerment, assault and other charges for the alleged murder, Baltimore cops said.Pava LaPere / Instagram “This individual will kill and he will rape.

He will do anything he can to cause harm,” acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley cautioned, citing the suspect’s troubling rap sheet.

Billingsley previously pleaded guilty to first-degree assault in 2009 and second-degree assault in 2011. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to a first-degree sex offense and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars, according to the records. He was released only seven years later by then-District Attorney Marilyn Mosby — who was backed by billionaire Democratic donor George Soros — on “good-time credits.”

LaPere founded the tech company EcoMap while in college.“Pava was not only the visionary force behind EcoMap but was also a deeply compassionate and dedicated leader. Her untiring commitment to our company, to Baltimore, to amplifying the critical work of ecosystems across the country, and to building a deeply inclusive culture as a leader, friend, and partner set a standard for leadership, and her legacy will live on through the work we continue to do,” it said.

Police have asked Billingsley to turn himself as “every single police officer in Baltimore City, the state of Maryland, as well as the US Marshals are looking for you.”