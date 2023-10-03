Murdered Philadelphia journalist Josh Kruger ‘was a cheerleader' for the city, former colleague says

Philadelphia Police Commissioner calls looters criminals: Everyone should be angry, who was shot and killed inside his home on Monday, tragically died in the city he both covered and for which he fiercely advocated.

"He had so many life experiences that he was willing to reflect on," LoBasso told FOX News Digital."He was able to tell his audience about the experiences that he had, and he was able to talk about other issues through the lens of his own experience.

LoBasso said he became a better writer by editing Kruger's unique style, a compliment indeed from one journalist to another. Despite Kruger getting laid off multiple times in his career, he continued to fight for various progressive causes and advocate for his city all the way until his untimely death.

Kruger was outspoken on social media and frequently defended Philadelphia and embattled District Attorney Larry Krasner against criticism from outsiders, including about the city's issues with violence and crime. headtopics.com

Philadelphia Police told FOX News Digital that it was a homicide and person of interest has been identified, but no arrests have been made as of Tuesday afternoon. Thecited"multiple law enforcement sources" who suggested the killing"may have been domestic in nature, or drug-related.

"His story was critical to work I've done in Harrisburg to push for harm reduction legislation as well as around the country," he wrote in an email to FOX News Digital."His proudest achievement was owning his home. Owning a home, to him, was a testament to the salvation we can all achieve.

Condolences poured in from high-ranking Pennsylvania figures after his death, with Democratic Sen. John Fetterman calling it a"devastating loss." Kenney said he was"shocked and saddened.

