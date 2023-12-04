MUNA Releases Addictive Breakup Banger

The self-proclaimed “greatest band in the world,” MUNA lives up to their name on the wickedly-addictive “One That Got Away,” 2023’s most satisfying breakup banger.





PasteMagazine » / 🏆 392. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 Odds, Picks, and Predictions: Max Takes Sin CityFormula 1 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix odds, picks, and predictions. F1 betting picks and driver odds at Las Vegas Street Circuit on Sunday, November 19.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »

Live updates: UAB basketball opens season against reigning MVC champion BradleyUAB officially tips off the 2023-2023 season at home against Bradley.

Source: aldotcom - 🏆 82. / 68 Read more »

Xbox Game Pass Updated With Two New AAA ReleasesXbox Game Pass has three new games, including two AAA releases from 2023.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

TEA releases 2022-2023 financial accountability ratingsThe Texas Education Agency (TEA) released final financial accountability ratings for Texas public school systems.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Abortion rights, recreational marijuana win: Election results 2023: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023The approval of Issue 1 on Tuesday is a punctuation mark to voters’ rejection of a related, Republican-backed proposal to make it harder to amend the state constitution in August.

Source: clevelanddotcom - 🏆 301. / 63 Read more »

Jessie Murph Shares Photos From 2023 Cowboys & Angels World TourThe Nashville musician shares exclusive photos from her latest tour, where she shaved a fan’s head on stage.

Source: NylonMag - 🏆 697. / 51 Read more »