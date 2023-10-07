Mummified Pennsylvania man 'Stoneman Willie' identified and buried after 128 years on display

A group of funeral home employees and well-wishers, said in unison, “Rest in peace, James,” as they unveiled his tombstone, with his real name in small letters below large type reading, “Stoneman Willie.

Pennsylvania mummy known as ‘Stoneman Willie’ now has his name back, 128 years after his death'Stoneman Willie,' a man who was accidentally mummified in 1895 and then put on display in a Pennsylvania funeral home, finally has been given his name back and laid to rest. Here are details.

