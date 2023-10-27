Mumbai Fest: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Presents Award To Luca Guadagnino

Stars from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries turned out in force for the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Tamil star Kamal Haasan, who presented the Excellence in Cinema Award (South Asia) to director-producer Mani Ratnam. The two leading

Stars from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries turned out in force for the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Tamil star Kamal Haasan, who presented the Excellence in Cinema Award (South Asia) to director-producer Mani Ratnam. The two leading

Read more:

DEADLINE »

Mumbai Opening: Priyanka Chopra Presents Award To Luca GuadagninoStars from both the Hindi and South Indian film industries turned out in force for the opening night of Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, including Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor and Bhumi Pednek… Read more ⮕

Priyanka Chopra’s Cozy Airport Outfit Includes a Sweet Jewelry Tribute for Baby MaltiPriyanka Chopra Jonas is no stranger to the glam chair. But left to her own devices, she likes to keep it simple with her hair and go with the flow. Here, Priyanka breaks down her dry shampoo staple, go-to moisturizing cream, and how she styles her hair for date night with Nick Jonas. Read more ⮕

Priyanka Chopra's Stunning Sheer Gown Will Put Your Mummy Costume to ShamePriyanka Chopra wore a stunning Tony Ward Couture halter gown to the opening night of the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival. Read more ⮕

Priyanka Chopra's Necklace Paid Tribute to Her Daughter Malti Marie in the Sweetest WayPriyanka Chopra wore a sweet choker that paid tribute to her and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie. Read more ⮕

'Zende,' Doc on Supercop Who Arrested Charles Sobhraj, Sets Mumbai Bow'Zende,' a feature documentary on cop Madhukar Zende, who arrested the Charles Sobhraj twice, will premiere at the Mumbai Film Festival. Read more ⮕

Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023: While We Watched, Dostojee & More Movies To Look Forward ToWith over 250 films from 70 nations, Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is a cinephile's paradise. Screening from October 27 to November 5. Read more ⮕