A 17-year-old girl is in serious condition after being shot in the back in the Talmadge neighborhood of San Diego early Saturday morning, police said.

The girl was leaving a party in the area of 4400 Winona Ave. around 12:50 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.At 4950 El Cajon Blvd., witnesses said two groups of people were fighting, police said. One individual from either group took out a gun and fired it multiple times, hitting the girl once in her upper back.Medical personnel transported the girl to the hospital, where she has been treated for serious injuries but is expected to live, police said.

The shooting happened at Novo Brazil Brewing, located in the shopping mall at 2015 Birch Rd., at around 7 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people who were shot. Both were described to have non-life-threatening wounds and were taken to the hospital. headtopics.com

Police learned that another gunshot victim was also at the hospital. A fourth person was injured, but it is unclear how."We believe there was one shooter and at least two people in that group," CVPD Lt. James Petray said during a news conference."We have a group that was the suspect group, which we believe was approximately two people, potentially more."

There seems to be no active threat to the mall or nearby communities, according to police. At this time, CVPD does not believe this incident was random or an active shooter situation.postAn 18-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy were killed in what police said was a gang-related shooting at a"loud house party" in El Cajon, authorities said Sunday. headtopics.com

