Multiple Vehicle Crash in York County Leaves One Dead

At least one person was killed in a crash involving up to a dozen vehicles in York County .Emergency crews were called to Route 30 eastbound at Kenneth Road in West Manchester Township around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Route 30 remains closed in both directions.One of the vehicles involved was a school transport vehicle . A driver and four students were on board. None of them were hurt.Below: Photos from the crash scene.Eight other people were injured.
Driver describes what happenedA driver who was involved in the crash, but did not want to go on camera, talked to WGAL about the moment it happenedHe said he was sitting at a stop light, when he heard an explosion and a loud screeching noise. He looked in his rearview mirror and saw the vehicles behind rushing toward him. The driver said he took his foot off the brake and barely hit the gas as a white vehicle pushed him into the intersection. This is a developing story.
