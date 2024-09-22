Multiple Shooters Kill Four, Wound 18 in Birmingham Entertainment District

“We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people,” said Birmingham Police Department Officer Truman Fitzgerald.A manhunt has been launched for “ multiple shooters ” who killed four and injured 18 more when they “fired upon a large group of people,” in

Medics pronounced them “dead at the scene,” he said, adding that the fourth victim was pronounced dead at the nearby UAB hospital. “We believe that multiple shooters fired multiple shots on a group of people,” he said. “Our detectives are working to confirm whether the shooters walked up on the victims or drove by in a vehicle, and that’s why we need the public’s help,” he added.

Fitzgerald did not speculate on a motive, but said that investigators were “told that all of the victims were out in the open, on either a sidewalk or the street. So these group of shooters fired upon these victims when they were out in the open, we were not told that this happened inside of any business.

