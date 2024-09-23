Multiple Shooters Kill Four in Birmingham Nightclub Attack

By early Sunday, after victims began showing up at hospitals, police had identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening.others injured in what police described as a targeted “hit” by multiple shooters who opened fire outside a popular Alabama nightspot.

The shooting occurred on the sidewalk and street outside Hush, a lounge in the entertainment district, where blood stains were still visible on the sidewalk outside the venue on Sunday morning. In a statement late Sunday, police said the shooters are believed to have used “machine gun conversion devices” that make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly.Officers found two men and a woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead there. An additional male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.

By the early hours of Sunday, victims began showing up at hospitals and police subsequently identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening. Four of the surviving victims, in conditions ranging from good to critical, were being treated at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to Alicia Rohan, a hospital spokeswoman.

