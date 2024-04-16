Multiple People Stabbed at Church Service in Western Sydney

Multiple people have been stabbed at a church service in Western Sydney , including the bishop leading the service, Australian media reports.

The incident at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley Monday night happened while the bishop was giving a church service that was being livestreamed online, according to Nine News Sydney.

