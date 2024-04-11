Multiple People, Including Two Boys, Shot in Washington D.C. Attack

Two boys, ages 9 and 12, were among multiple people shot in a fatal attack outside a Washington D.C. apartment complex Wednesday night. The shooters got out of a vehicle and opened fire from across the street, hitting six people total, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a press conference Wednesday evening. Police said they believe two shooters were involved. Responding police officers found one man dead.

A woman, a 9-year-old boy, and two other men were also located in the area suffering from gunshot wounds. BUTTIGIEG DOWNPLAYS DC CRIME RATE DESPITE HAVING SECURITY DETAIL: 'I CAN SAFELY WALK MY DOG TO THE CAPITOL' Smith added that a 12-year-old boy was brought to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Smith said he was determined to be a victim of the shooting. All the surviving victims had non-life threatening injuries, she said. 'This is another example – and I've been here before in this space of violence – that we just cannot accept in our communities,' Smith said. 'My condolences go out to the family and friends who were impacted by this senseless gun violence tonight.' CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP Police said they are looking for a light blue Toyota sedan possibly linked to the shooting with UNK tags, no front tags, dark tints and black rims

Shooting Attack Washington D.C. Apartment Complex Boys Victims Police Suspects

