Multiple Injuries in Shooting at Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr Event

At least three people were shot and injured at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia . The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. when police at the scene heard about 30 gun shots. Four males and a female were taken into custody, and four weapons were recovered.

A 15-year-old boy who had a gun was shot by police and sustained wounds to his shoulder and leg. Another man was shot in the stomach, and a juvenile had a wound to his hand. No fatalities were reported.

Shooting Philadelphia Eid Al-Fitr Injuries Celebration Police

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



12News / 🏆 586. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Understanding the Two Islamic Festivals: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-AdhaKen Chitwood, a scholar of global Islam, explains the significance and differences between Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, the two major Islamic festivals celebrated each year.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

What is Eid al-Fitr and how do Muslims celebrate the Islamic holiday?Muslims around the world will soon bid farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and start celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Eid is a joyous time marked with congregational prayers and festivities that typically include family visits, gatherings and new clothes. Some common Eid greetings are: Eid Mubarak, or Blessed Eid, and Happy Eid.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

​See how Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr around the worldFrom beachside prayers in Senegal to colorful festivals in Pakistan, these pictures show the many ways that Muslims observe the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: NatGeo - 🏆 537. / 51 Read more »

Eid al-Fitr prayer held in Rosemont to celebrate end of RamadanMuslims worldwide are celebrating the end of the sacred month of Ramadan.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Mayor Brandon Johnson to Address Chicago Muslims and Arabs on Eid al-FitrMayor Brandon Johnson is expected to address a gathering of more than 10,000 Chicago Muslims and Arabs on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan.

Source: ABC7Chicago - 🏆 284. / 63 Read more »

Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr in the shadow of Gaza's miseryMuslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr holiday and marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »