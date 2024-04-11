Multiple Injuries and Arrests in Philadelphia Shooting Incident

At least two people were injured and several guns were seized during a shooting incident in Philadelphia . The injured individuals are in stable condition and have been taken to a nearby hospital. One person was also injured after being hit by a car while trying to escape. Five people have been arrested so far, and a police officer accidentally shot a small child who is now recovering from an arm fracture. The Philadelphia Police Department seized a total of five guns.

The incident took place during a Ramadan event where residents were celebrating Eid al-Fitr

