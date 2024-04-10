Multiple Injured in Shooting at Eid Event in West Philadelphia

Multiple people were injured as dozens of shots were fired during an Eid event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon where around 1,000 attendees gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan. According to police, three people were shot during an end of Ramadan event near the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue. One of the wounded was shot by a police officer. Approximately 30 gunshots were fired during the shooting, officials say.

An officer assigned to the area engaged a 15-year-old who Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says was armed with a gun. The officer shot the teen twice when police say he did not drop the gun. The officer then put the 15-year-old into her patrol vehicle and rushed him to the hospital. A 23-year-old man sustained a gunshot to his stomach. Another juvenile arrived at a nearby hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hands. Police have taken five people into custody: three men, one woman and the 15-year-old who was shot by police. Five weapons were also recovered at the scene. Najah Bey was at the celebration when the shooting broke out. She said one of her relatives was shot during the event. She described in detail the sound and the following chaos. 'It’s sad in Philadelphia. It’s sad you can’t even have a celebration without worrying about getting shot,' said Bey. Abdallah Legh, General Manager of Girard Meat Market said he heard what sounded like three or four shots fired

Shooting Eid Event West Philadelphia Injured Police Gun Custody Weapons

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOXLA / 🏆 445. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Multiple Injuries in Shooting at Philadelphia Eid al-Fitr EventAt least three people were shot and injured at an Eid al-Fitr event in Philadelphia. The shooting occurred during the celebration, and several individuals were taken into custody. No fatalities were reported.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Understanding the Two Islamic Festivals: Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-AdhaKen Chitwood, a scholar of global Islam, explains the significance and differences between Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha, the two major Islamic festivals celebrated each year.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »

What is Eid al-Fitr and how do Muslims celebrate the Islamic holiday?Muslims around the world will soon bid farewell to the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and start celebrating the holiday of Eid al-Fitr. Eid is a joyous time marked with congregational prayers and festivities that typically include family visits, gatherings and new clothes. Some common Eid greetings are: Eid Mubarak, or Blessed Eid, and Happy Eid.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Philadelphia suburb told to shelter-in-place after multiple shootingsMiddletown Township police said there were 'confirmed shootings' in neighboring Falls Township that resulted in 'several gunshot victims.'

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Authorities order people to remain in homes after multiple people are shot in suburban Philadelphia townshipAuthorities order people to remain in homes after multiple people are shot in suburban Philadelphia township

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Police searching for man who has exposed himself to multiple women in West LADetectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a man who has allegedly exposed himself to several women in Mid-City and West LA.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »