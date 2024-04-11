Multiple Injured in Shooting at Eid al-Fitr Event in West Philadelphia

Multiple people were injured as dozens of shots were fired during an Eid al-Fitr event in West Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon where around 1,000 attendees gathered to celebrate the end of Ramadan. According to police, at around 2:26 p.m. three people were shot during an end of Ramadan event near the 4700 block of Wyalusing Avenue. One of the wounded was shot by a police officer . Approximately 30 gunshots were fired during the shooting, officials say.
An officer assigned to the area engaged a 15-year-old who Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel says was armed with a gun. Sources say the 15-year-old was armed with an assault rifle. The officer shot the teen once in his left arm and once in his left leg when police say he did not drop the gun. The officer then put the 15-year-old into her patrol vehicle and rushed him to the Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia (CHOP) where he was placed in stable condition. A 22-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to his stomach and was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police where he was placed in stable condition. A 15-year-old was struck in his right ring finger and taken to CHOP by Philadelphia Fire Department (PFD) medics. He is also in stable condition. While officers were responding to this active shooting scene, a 15-year-old girl was struck by a Philadelphia Police patrol wagon. She was transported to CHOP by PFD medics, where she was listed in stable condition with a fractured leg
Shooting Eid Al-Fitr West Philadelphia Police Officer Injured
