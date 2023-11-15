Multiple Fatalities in Charter Bus Crash Involving Students in Ohio

Three students, a high school teacher and two parents were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on I-70 in Licking County involving a charter bus. Students at Tuscarawas Valley Local Schools returned to class with heavy hearts after the tragic incident. A semitruck rear-ended the charter bus carrying 54 students and chaperones on their way to a conference. The crash involved a total of five vehicles. The victims of the crash were identified as high school seniors J.D.

Worrell and Wyatt Mosley, high school sophomore Katelyn Ownes, high school teacher Dave Kennat, and parents Kristy Gaynor and Shannon Wigfield. The injured students and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment

