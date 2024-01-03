Multiple Fatalities in Car Crash Outside Kodak Center

's Day was identified on Tuesday, however, officials added they have not yet found any nexus to terrorism after multiple canisters full of gasoline were found in his vehicle, officials said. Two people in a ride-sharing car were killed after a rented Ford Expedition driven by the suspect, 35-year-old Michael Avery, slammed into it and burst into flames as it sped in the direction of pedestrians in a crosswalk outside the Kodak Center at about 12:52 a.m.

Monday, Rochester Police Chief David Smith said at a news conference Tuesday morning. The two passengers riding in the backseat of the ride-share, a Mitsubishi Outlander, were killed, Smith said. They were identified by police Tuesday evening as Justina Hughes, 28, of Geneva, and Joshua Orr, 29, of Webster.Avery was also killed in the collision with the ride-share vehicle that was struck as it was exiting a parking lot at the Kodak Center, where a band had just performed, the chief sai





ABC7NY » / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Identifying Flu Symptoms Amidst Multiple Respiratory VirusesWith multiple respiratory viruses swirling this time of year, it can be hard to know which sickness you’re dealing with. This article discusses the symptoms associated with the flu and provides advice on taking a COVID test before assuming you have the flu.

Source: HuffPostParents - 🏆 414. / 53 Read more »

Lemon Grove Man to Stand Trial for Multiple ShootingsA Lemon Grove man accused of multiple shootings that left one dead and several others injured was ordered today to stand trial on murder and attempted murder charges.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Mysterious Threatening Letters Lead to Multiple TrialsA woman named Mary Johnson is found guilty of sending malicious letters to her neighbor, Mrs. Eliza Woodman. After serving time in prison, the letters resume, causing another trial and prison sentence for Johnson.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

New Family Resource Center Opens on the East SideA new Family Resource Center has opened on the East Side of San Antonio, providing support for families in need. The center aims to serve the 78219 and 78220 zip codes, but is open to any parent in San Antonio. The center offers resources and support for parents of young children at the neighborhood level.

Source: SAReport - 🏆 252. / 63 Read more »

Cost of Advanced Manufacturing Training Center Project Nearly DoublesThe estimated cost of an advanced manufacturing training center project has nearly doubled, reaching close to $25 million, which is almost double the initial project price. Despite this, the land on which the center will be built remains undeveloped. County commissioners voted to further delay the project during budget talks, causing concerns about potential future cost increases.

Source: News4SA - 🏆 251. / 63 Read more »

Los Angeles Convention Center Expansion and Modernization Project Approved by City CouncilThe City Council has approved documents for the expansion and modernization of the L.A. Convention Center, but city leaders are still considering the finances and timing of the multibillion-dollar project. The approved documents include entitlements and a signdistrict for future development. This is the first renovation guide for the building in 30 years.

Source: ladailynews - 🏆 332. / 59 Read more »