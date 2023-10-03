Multiple fatalities and injuries in Baker County house fire

Undersheriff Randy Crews tells WOKV News the fire started this morning in the north end of the county in the community of Taylor.

“There is multiple victims related to the house fire. We can say there are some fatalities and some that were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.”, said Crews. It’s an active investigation by the sheriff’s office and state fire marshal. It’s not clear how many people were inside the home at the time of the fire.Rich Jones is the Host of Jacksonville’s Morning News. Rich joined WOKV in October 2006. Rich is involved in many community organizations and causes. Rich and his wife, Noelle, have three children: Avery, Harper and Austen.

