Multiple Dead and Dozens Shot in Birmingham Mass Shooting

At least four people are dead and nearly 20 more shot after a mass shooting in Birmingham Saturday night.

When officers arrived, they discovered three people, two men and one woman, dead at the scene. A fourth victim later died at the hospital. Investigators say early details point to multiple shooters. They believe the shooters fired multiple shots at a group of people outside on the sidewalk or in the street. There is no indication that any of the shootings happened inside a business. It is unclear if the shooters walked up or if this was a drive-by shooting, but it is believed to be targeted following an earlier incident.

Dajon Singleton was driving into the area when he saw the emergency response following the mass shooting. While he didn't see when shots were fired, he saw the chaos that followed soon after.

