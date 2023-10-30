Multi-vehicle crash involving wrong-way driver shuts down 405 Fwy northbound lanes

The fatal crash was reported around 4:45 a.m. at Sherman Way, according to the California Highway Patrol's traffic log. Between four to six cars were involved and at least one person was killed.

AIR7 HD was over the scene when all northbound lanes were closed. The CHP then opened up what looked like the far right shoulder to let commuters pass through.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

