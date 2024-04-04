Multi-Million Dollar Heist at Los Angeles Money Storage Facility

A Los Angeles money storage facility was ransacked on Easter Sunday , leaving a hole in the building's roof and tens of millions of dollars vanished. The exact amount stolen is not known, but it is believed to be in the tens of millions, making it one of the largest cash heists in Los Angeles ' history.

The theft occurred on Sunday, March 31 at a money storage facility in Sylmar, in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles Money Storage Facility Heist Theft Cash Easter Sunday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



ABC / 🏆 471. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Burglars steal $30 million in cash from Los Angeles money storage facility, police sayAuthorities say thieves stole as much $30 million in a burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

Thieves Steal $30 Million in Cash Heist at Los Angeles Money Storage FacilityThieves stole as much $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history, police said Wednesday.

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »

$30 million in cash stolen from Los Angeles money storage facility, police sayThieves stole as much $30 million in an Easter Sunday burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history, police said Wednesday.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Thieves Steal $30 Million in Cash Heist at Los Angeles Money Storage FacilityAuthorities say thieves stole as much $30 million in a burglary at a Los Angeles money storage facility in one of the largest cash heists in city history. The burglars were able to breach the building as well as the safe where the money was stored. The operators of the business did not discover the massive theft until they opened the vault on Monday.

Source: ABC - 🏆 471. / 51 Read more »

Burglars steal $30 million in cash from Los Angeles money storage facility, police sayWednesday, April 3, marks eight years since University of Texas student Haruka Weiser was raped and murdered after walking home from campus.

Source: KVUE - 🏆 244. / 63 Read more »

Burglars steal $30 million in cash from Los Angeles money storage facility, police sayA proposed new warehouse campus in Dover Township, York County is causing residents to worry about the impact it could have on nearby roads.

Source: fox43 - 🏆 564. / 51 Read more »