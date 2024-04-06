Mullin Automotive Museum's Iconic Cars Up for Auction

The Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California, had the greatest collection of beautiful cars ever assembled. There, I said it. And I'm not the only one who thinks that. It was known for beautiful Bugattis , Delages , and Delahayes , but there were also a few funky French cars in there, too. It was put together by Peter and Merle Mullin, and with the untimely passing of Peter Mullin last year, much of the collection is now up for sale.
Four of the Mullin Museum’s most iconic vehicles have already been donated to the Petersen Automotive Museum, of which Peter Mullin had been chairman: the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150 CS “Teardrop,” the 1938 Hispano-Suiza H6B Dubonnet Xenia, the 1939 Delahaye 165, and the 1938 Delahaye 145. Much of the rest of the collection is now going to be auctioned off by Gooding & Co., which will drive 115 lots over the ramp April 26 at the museum. Here are our favorite
