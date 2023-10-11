Mujer de 104 años de Chicago fallece días después de salto en paracaídas que podría ser de récord

Tenía 104 años. Joe Conant, un amigo íntimo de Hoffner, dijo que el personal de la residencia Brookdale Lake View la encontró muerta el lunes por la mañana. Al parecer, habría fallecido mientras dormía el domingo en la noche, agregó.

El 1 de octubre, Hoffner hizo un salto en tándem que podría llevarla a los libros de récords como la paracaidista más vieja del mundo. Se lanzó desde un avión a 4.100 metros (13.500 pies) de altura en Skydive Chicago, en Ottawa, Illinois, a 140 kilómetros (85) al suroeste de Chicago.

