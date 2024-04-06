Muhammad Ali Center Opens Exhibit Honoring The Greatest

Like his lightning-quick jabs, word of Muhammad Ali ’s death spread swiftly around the globe. An outpouring of emotions flowed to his beloved Kentucky hometown. For one remarkable week in June 2016, Louisville was the focus of ceremonies honoring the three-time heavyweight boxing champion and humanitarian known as The Greatest. Eight years later, the Muhammad Ali Center has opened an exhibit chronicling those heart-pounding days.

It includes photos, a three-dimensional display and a video documenting the events and emotions

