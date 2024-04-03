Mufasa: The Lion King Officially Announced at D23 Expo

Mufasa: The Lion King was officially announced at the D23 Expo in 2022. Jenkins — known for 2016’s Moonlight and 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk — is directing the movie, while the script was written by Jeff Nathanson. “The movie will follow the rise of one of Pride Lands’ greatest kings, returns to the savannah where Rafiki tells Kiara – Simba and Nala’s daughter – the story of her grandfather, with some comments coming from Timon and Pumbaa,” the synopsis for the film reads.

Mufasa: The Lion King’s voice cast includes Aaron Pierre as Mufasa, Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Scar, Penny Johnson Jerald as Sarafina, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa, Billy Eichner as Timon, and John Kani as Rafiki. “I really knew this character, I loved him but then, as I was reading this wonderful script, I starting really thinking about Mufasa and why he’s great, and how people become great,” Jenkins said in 2022, via GamesRadar. “It’s craz

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

First Mufasa: The Lion King Image Previews Barry Jenkins’ Disney Prequel MovieDisney unveils the first image from Mufasa: The Lion King, the upcoming prequel movie directed by Barry Jenkins releasing this December.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

The Lion King Prequel Image Reveals Young Mufasa Looking Over Pride Lands In Live-ActionBefore the land was Simba's, it was Mufasa's.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Mufasa: The Lion King First Look ReleasedThe Lion King prequel will star Aaron Pierre (Krypton) as Mufasa.

Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »

Aaron Pierre on MCU Blade: ‘I’m No Longer Part of That’Mufasa: The Lion King star Aaron Pierre he revealed that he is no longer part of the upcoming Marvel Studios Blade movie.

Source: comingsoonnet - 🏆 578. / 51 Read more »

Shirley's Regina King, Reina King & Terrence Howard Reflect On Lance Reddick's Kindness'It should be Lance sitting here...'

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Dothan native Naomi Barber King, sister-in-law to Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., diesNaomi Ruth Barber King, a Dothan native, civil rights activist and sister-in-law to Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr., has died at the age of 92.

Source: WTVYNews4 - 🏆 590. / 51 Read more »