MTV’s The State coming to Seattle in surprise announcement

Originally aired on MTV from 1994 to 1995, several former members have worked on other projects, such as Reno 911 and Wet Hot American Summer.Members include Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter and David Wain.

Members include Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter and David Wain.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Former state senator charged with violating state ethics lawsFormer state Sen. Dean Tran was indicted Friday by a Suffolk County grand jury and charged with two counts of violating state ethics laws stemming from a Massachusetts Senate Committee on Ethics' 2020 finding that he inappropriately used his Senate staff to conduct campaign activities.

Illegal sports wagering case against Iowa State tight end dismissed because state missed deadlineAn Iowa State football player accused of illegal sports wagering has had his case dismissed and faces no more legal action.

Pac-12 legal FAQs: Updating the lawsuit filed by Washington State and Oregon StateThe schools are seeking clarity from the court on the makeup of the Pac-12 board.

‘There were comics signed by Stan Lee’; Thieves burglarize West Seattle comic shopSeattle Police are investigating an early morning burglary that cleaned out a West Seattle comic book shop.

Seattle weather: The 70s ultimately make a comeback!We're forecasting a gorgeous week of autumn weather! The 70s ultimately make a comeback.

Mariners Cal Raleigh apologizes for comments after Seattle eliminated from postseason raceSeattle catcher Cal Raleigh apologized to his teammates and coaches for his strong comments about the team’s commitment to winning after the Mariners were eliminated from postseason contention.

Originally aired on MTV from 1994 to 1995, several former members have worked on other projects, such as Reno 911 and Wet Hot American Summer.

Members include Kevin Allison, Michael Ian Black, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Ken Marino, Michael Showalter and David Wain.

The show is scheduled for Wed., Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. at the Moore Theater.Breakin Hearts & Dippin Balls Tour©2023 Cox Media Group