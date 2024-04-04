MTA Wants to Charge New York Road Runners $750,000 for Lost Toll Revenue

The MTA says it wants to charge New York Road Runners, the organizers of the New York City Marathon, $750,000 to cover the lost toll revenue that comes from shutting down the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge."Having the Road Runners pay a substitute in lieu of the tolls MTA’s missing out on is something that makes sense and it makes all of New York work well together," said Danny Pearlstein, Communications Director for Riders Alliance.

If the New York Road Runners don’t pay up, limited access to the bridge used along the more than 26-mile race could be a result, which could cut into the estimated 50,000 runners already expecting to run in November’s race.In a statement, NYRR said, "We remain willing to negotiate, but any resolution should reflect the significant value the M.T.A. derives from the marathon, including the increased ridership over marathon weeken

