MTA temporarily pulls newest subway cars from service due to mechanical issues

NEW YORK -- In a significant setback, most of the MTA's new subway cars have been temporarily taken out of service due to mechanical issues. The MTA rolled out state-of-the-art R211 trains on the A and C lines in February. The cars were intended to improve service and safety with security cameras, priority disability seating, and wider aisles and doors. The MTA is already rolling them in for maintenance after just eight months. 'We've had seven in service.

Related story: MTA Board meets to discuss Metro-North mudslide repairs and resiliency; Plus, delays rolling out new subway carsThe federal government invested $2.8 billion to purchase 1,175 rail cars to replace decades-old R46 cars. Transit authorities said there's no cost to taxpayers under the warranty, but subway riders weren't so sure. 'Could be a lot, later on we're gonna have to pay for it,' said Moses Ramirez. 'The trains were really nice. I liked the design.

