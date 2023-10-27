MTA suspends Grand Central Terminal access as hundreds of protesters urge Israel-Hamas ceasefire

The MTA said Friday night it was suspending entry access to Grand Central Terminal in Manhattan as hundreds of protesters crowded the main concourse while calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Customers could still exit the building via the doors at 105 E. 42nd St., Vanderbilt Avenue, and the Kitty Kelly Ramp at 42nd Street, according to the transit authority.it was holding a protest at the station and calling for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

