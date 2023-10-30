Mt. Wilson Trail

trailhead. People and their dogs too often have to be rescued because they didn't bring enough water.Between and around those spots are all the areas that Spears and his volunteers have fixed since last winter’s storms. Fixing the trail generally means “benching” it — cutting into the mountain to make an eroded trail wider, while shaping the trail so water runs off of it instead of into the center, eroding it further.

Trails straddle both permanence and impermanence, just like the San Gabriel Mountains, which are naturally some of the fastest growing — and fastest eroding — mountains in the country. But worsening wildfires and more extreme rainfall driven by human-caused climate change is only accelerating that process.The first modern trail to Mt.

He’s certain about something else too, also earned through experience: That it only takes a small group of people to make a big difference. The Forest Service is tasked with managing about 650 miles of trails in the Angeles National Forest, one of the most recreated forests in the country. Some 4.5 million people hike, bike, camp or otherwise spend time in the forest every year.Volunteer groups such as the Lowelifes are playing increasingly essential roles in trail maintenance in the forest, filling gaps that are widening as a result of a lack of government funding and staffing, plus the escalating impacts of the climate crisis. headtopics.com

“Right now, our priority is trying to address a wildfire crisis,” said Justin Seastrand, a natural resource specialist with the Forest Service in the Angeles National Forest. “It can be challenging to make sure other programs like trails, recreation, and those types of things, also get some attention.”The Forest Service provides trail work, chainsaw, jackhammer and safety training to groups such as the Lowelifes, who can then pass on that knowledge to their volunteers.

“For us, it's a very expensive place to live — 'nobody gets rich working for the government’ is the cliche we use,” Seastrand said. “It is really challenging to recruit and retain people. A lot of our jobs don't pay a lot. And then with the volunteer side, they don't get paid to do this, yet they still find time to come out and have passion and dedication and bring all these great skills. So I hope we can not only sustain that, but see that grow over time. headtopics.com

