MSNBC Host Joy Reid Calls Prosecutors in Trump's Trial 'Wonderfully Poetic'

MSNBC host Joy Reid said Monday on her network’s coverage of former President Donald Trump ’s trial that it was “wonderfully poetic” the prosecutors in several of the cases against former President Donald Trump are black.
Reid said, “Donald Trump is at this point outdoing actual mobsters in his attacks on the judge’s family, the daughter. And he’s doing it to the point that Lawrence made, he knows he will never spend a day, a second, a moment in prison. But for me, there is something wonderfully poetic about the fact that despite the fact that even if convicted, he’s not going to go to prison, the first person to actually criminally prosecute Donald Trump is a black Harvard grad.
Reid added, “Donald Trump is being held to account by the very multicultural, multiracial democracy that he’s trying to dismantle. And for me, there’s something poetic and actually wonderful about that. It says something good about our country that we’re still capable of having that happen. Go DEI, my DEIs are are bringing it home.”Trump Walks Into Trial: 'Political Persecution ...
