MSNBC host Ali Velshi's 'Small Acts of Courage' will be published next spring

“From childhood, Velshi’s grandfather was imbued with an ethos of public service and social justice, and a belief in absolute equality among all people — ideals that his children carried forward as they escaped apartheid, emigrating to Kenya and ultimately Canada and the United States,” according to St. Martin’s.

Velshi’s previous books include “How to Speak Money.” He also edited the recently released “The Trump Indictments,” which documents the criminal counts against the former president.

MSNBC host Ali Velshi's 'Small Acts of Courage' will be published next springMSNBC host Ali Velshi is drawing upon the personal past for an upcoming book about democracy.

