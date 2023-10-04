MSNBC host Ali Velshi's 'Small Acts of Courage' will be published next spring

St. Martin's Press announced Wednesday that “Small Acts of Courage: A Legacy of Endurance and the Fight for Democracy” will be published May 7, 2024. Velshi will look back to the early 20th century and the time his grandfather was sent to live on the ashram of Mahatma Gandhi in South Africa, an experience that began an enduring legacy.

“From childhood, Velshi’s grandfather was imbued with an ethos of public service and social justice, and a belief in absolute equality among all people — ideals that his children carried forward as they escaped apartheid, emigrating to Kenya and ultimately Canada and the United States,” according to St. Martin's.

Velshi's previous books include “How to Speak Money." He also edited the recently released “The Trump Indictments,” which documents the criminal counts against the former president. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

