Ms. Marvel's New Mutant Status Just Exposed a Major X-Men Secret

Warning: contains spoilers for X-Men #27A major X-Men secret has finally been revealed years after it was first teased, all thanks to a casual comment Kamala Khan makes to Reed Richards in X-Men #27.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Ms. Marvel's tragic death in Amazing Spider-Man #26 was swiftly reversed at this year's X-Men: Hellfire Gala, where Kamala was resurrected, and it was revealed that she was both an Inhuman and a mutant.

X-Men #26, from writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto, sees Kamala casually mentioning to Reed Richards that Xavier told her that her Inhuman DNA somehow masked her mutant X-Gene... headtopics.com

Ms. Marvel's Inhuman Identity Was The Answer To A Vital Secret To stop Franklin Richards from running away to Krakoa, Reed devised Code-X, a device to mask a mutant X-Gene, thus taking away Franklin's ability to use the Krakoan Gates.

Even with Rasputin IV's telepathic intervention, they are unable to retrieve Reed's stolen memories. That is until Kamala mentions that on the night of the Hellfire Gala, Xavier told her that her Inhuman genes were able to mask her mutant X-Gene, prompting Reed to burst out laughing before revealing that the secret to Code-X was the Inhuman's Terrigen Mists. headtopics.com

Reed Will Help The Mutants Even After Xavier's Betrayal Xavier wiping Reed's memory was a major act of betrayal, even though Xavier was doing what he thought necessary for mutant survival, and it created intense tension between Krakoa and The Fantastic Four.

Mister Fantastic also offers to help Ms. Marvel unlock her mutant ability, which might come into play in Kamala's own series Ms Marvel: The New Mutants, after acknowledging how glad he is that Krakoa was able to resurrect her. headtopics.com

