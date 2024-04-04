Ms. Marvel Emerges as Leader of Doctor Doom's 'New Mutants' in X-Men #33

The latest issue of X-Men reveals that Doctor Doom has been secretly recruiting and training a team of mutants, who are now known as 'The New Mutants '. While Doom may be coaching them behind the scenes, Ms.

Marvel emerges as the team's on-ground leader. This development is particularly interesting as Ms. Marvel recently had her own solo limited series titled 'Ms. Marvel: The New Mutant'.

X-Men Doctor Doom Mutants New Mutants Ms. Marvel Team Leader

