MrBeast's Beast Games Slammed as 'Beyond Embarrassing' by Las Vegas Crew

Las Vegas Beast Games contestants participate in a tug-of-war challenge at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2024, in Las Vegas .

“It was by far the most unprofessional production I've ever been a part of,” said Rick, a contestant wrangler who coordinated the contestants during the production. “And I think the biggest part of that was the communication was terrible.”as “the inaugural MrBeast video for the upcoming reality competition series which is the Olympic Games for the Video Game generation.”

“So that porta potty obviously overflowed,” said Kara, who only saw the portable restrooms emptied once throughout the production. Contestants were not allowed to bring any belongings into the stadium. Thus, spare undergarments and nearly all medication were collected and planned to be redistributed during filming,

When asked about how medication may have been denied or time-restricted at the beginning, medic April said, “I don't know why. I did find out the guys in black didn't know all the rules and wouldn’t let them come .” April said the team regularly had to remind staff that contestants needed to be allowed 24/7 access to the pharmacy station.

“There was no communication. Everything was on the fly,” said Mona. “We didn't have a real understanding of what they expected, or even if they knew what they were expecting. I don't think that it was planned out because all the information was not given.” What little schedules were provided were often changed or delayed by hours due to the whims of MrBeast and his team, said Kara. For example, just two days before the principal shooting, Kara said the producers decided to invert the schedule and film the games at night instead of the day.

Contestants Sally, Rose and Emily said they were provided regular but frugal meals. The first meal upon arriving at Allegiant Stadium consisted of a 1/4 cup of oatmeal, 1-2 cucumber slices, two baby carrots, a cherry tomato, a boiled egg and 2-3 celery sticks, said Rose. “One contestant had a seizure; they just left him there,” said Hannah, describing one of the seizure incidents. Medical attention wasn’t brought to them until nearly an hour later, she said.

“No one told us anything about what to do in that situation,” said Rick. “We went up to a security guard for the stadium and was like, ‘Hey, is one of your guy's medics here?’” In response, some medics took initiative and borrowed black costumes to gain access to the stadium field, said April. The medics made announcements to inform contestants and staff that the pharmacy was open 24/7.

It felt as if the MrBeast producers assumed, through osmosis, contestant wranglers would magically know who was eliminated in the challenge, said Kara. After multiple requests, a list was provided the following evening, she said. “They came over with an attitude at first, like, I don't know what you expect us to do,” said Kara, adding that the producer seemed as confused as they were. “We were told to do something without any instructions on how to do it.”

They were using spaces and props they were told not to, breaking items and leaving a mess to be cleaned, said Rei." All News 3 interviews with local contestant wranglers, coordinators, and medics mentioned complaints of poor communication from producers and being provided insufficient information to do their jobs effectively. While it is not unusual to make efforts to mitigate leaks and spoilers, production staff told News 3 that the secrecy at the Las Vegas production was excessive.

Rick said that many local production workers quit during the production because of the working conditions for staff and contestants.against Beast Games. “Not letting somebody have food, water, their medication, which of course is heavily affected by diet as well.” But what surprised her most was the age range of the contestants, said April. If they had known their ages beforehand, Medics on the Go would not have approved them for the competition, she said.

“These people were hurting each other. It was like a football game without protection,” said Hannah, who recalled watching contestants participate in a challenge from the bleachers. “You can hear their bones cracking and them falling from up there.”

