On Aug. 28, 1970, Deep Purple performed at the Jam Factory in San Antonio. However, their usual guitarist Ritchie Blackmore was sick due to a bad reaction from a vaccine. Standing in for him was 19-year-old Christopher Cross, who would later gain fame as a soft-rock balladeer.

The terms for directions have opposite meanings depending on if one is talking about wind or ocean current. For winds, the terms refer to the direction the wind is coming from. For ocean currents, it's the direction the current is moving toward. A southerly wind and a northerly current are both going in the same direction.The above is information that Mr. Smarty Pants read in a book, magazine, or newspaper; heard on the radio; saw on television; or overheard at a party.

United States Headlines Read more: AUSTINCHRONICLE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CBSHEALTH: Israel aid bill from House is a 'joke,' says Schumer, and Biden threatens veto'It's not going anywhere,' Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the Senate floor Wednesday.

Source: CBSHealth | Read more ⮕

SCARYMOMMY: PSA: Wear The Damn Wide-Leg PantsA rented hot pink jumpsuit for the Barbie movie reminded me why 'figure-flattering' is such bullsh*t.

Source: ScaryMommy | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Pants tossed onto candle spark fire at South Hill apartment complexA resident who was simply doing laundry in their South Hill apartment caught some pants on fire, which turned into a much bigger problem.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

INSTYLE: Rihanna Made a Rare Appearance in a Pair of Cherry Cola Leather PantsLook of the Day for October 31, 2023 features Rihanna in an all leather look, including a pair of burgundy leather pants. Shop similar fall-approved leather pants from Nordstrom and Amazon.

Source: InStyle | Read more ⮕

PEOPLE: Rihanna Stuns in Leather Coat and Pants as She Goes for Dinner in West HollywoodRihanna sported a black leather jacket with a pair of red leather pants as she headed out for dinner in West Hollywood on Monday.

Source: people | Read more ⮕

USWEEKLY: Kelly Clarkson Ripped Her Pants in ‘Since U Been Gone’ Music VideoDuring outtakes from her talk show, Kelly Clarkson revealed that she accidentally ripped her pants while filming the ‘Since U Been Gone’ music video

Source: usweekly | Read more ⮕