Moving severely ill people in Gaza amounts to 'death sentence'

"There are severely ill people whose injuries mean their only chances of survival is being on life support, such as mechanical ventilators," said WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic.

categoryNew Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Friday urged voters to get out and re-elect Labour in Saturday's national election, as polls indicate a change in government after six years of left-wing rule.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Experience Excellence: Royal Moving and Storage Sets the Standard in Moving ServicesDiscover how Royal Moving and Storage sets the standard in moving services with unparalleled excellence in relocation services. See the new standard in moving today.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 25 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 27 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, Kirby says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, U.S. says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M people in north Gaza Strip to evacuateThe U.N. said the evacuation warnings, which affects nearly half the Gaza population, could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”