Movie Weapons Supervisor to be Sentenced for Deadly Shooting on Set of 'Rust'

A movie weapons supervisor will be sentenced Monday for the deadly shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western movie " Rust ."Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is facing up to 18 months in prison and will be sentenced in a New Mexico state court. She could also receive a $5,000 fine.

RELATED: 'Rust' movie weapons handler charged with dumping drugs after Alec Baldwin shootingThe AP reports that prosecutors blamed Gutierrez-Reed for bringing live ammunition onto the set of "Rust" where it was banned and for failing to follow basic gun safety protocols.Following a two-week trial, the jury deliberated for about three hours before reaching a verdict.

