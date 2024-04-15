Movie Weapons Supervisor Sentenced in Fatal Shooting on Set of 'Rust'

FILE - Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie " Rust ", listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “ Rust ,” at a sentencing hearing Monday in a New Mexico state court.

Gutierrez-Reed teared up Monday as Hutchins’ agent, Craig Mizrahi, spoke about the cinematographer’s creativity and described her as a rising star in Hollywood. He said it was a chain of events that led to Hutchins’ death and that had the armorer been doing her job, that chain would have been broken.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose a child. There’s no words to describe,” Solovey said in her native language. Defense attorneys have highlighted Gutierrez-Reed’s relatively young age “and the devastating effect a felony will have on her life going forward.” Morrissey told the judge Monday that she reviewed nearly 200 phone calls that Gutierrez-Reed had made from jail over the last month. She said she was hoping there would be a moment when the defendant would take responsibility for what happened or express genuine remorse.

