Movie Supervisor for 'Rust' Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Fatal Shooting by Alec Baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed , the former armorer at the movie “ Rust ,” listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Gutierrez-Reed has been incarcerated at a county jail ahead of a scheduled sentencing …SANTA FE, N.M. — A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “ Rust ,” at a sentencing hearing Monday in a New Mexico state court.
Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. He is scheduled for trial in July at a courthouse in Santa Fe. Gutierrez-Reed teared up Monday as Hutchins’ agent, Craig Mizrahi, spoke about the cinematographer’s creativity and described her as a rising star in Hollywood. He said it was a chain of events that led to Hutchins’ death and that had the armorer been doing her job, that chain would have been broken.
“It’s the hardest thing to lose a child. There’s no words to describe,” Solovey said in her native language. Defense attorneys have highlighted Gutierrez-Reed’s relatively young age “and the devastating effect a felony will have on her life going forward.” Morrissey told the judge Monday that she reviewed nearly 200 phone calls that Gutierrez-Reed had made from jail over the last month. She said she was hoping there would be a moment when the defendant would take responsibility for what happened or express genuine remorse.
Movie Rust Supervisor Sentenced Prison Fatal Shooting Alec Baldwin Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »
Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »
Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »
Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »
Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »