Movie Supervisor for 'Rust' Sentenced to 18 Months in Prison for Fatal Shooting by Alec Baldwin

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed , the former armorer at the movie “ Rust ,” listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court, Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Gutierrez-Reed has been incarcerated at a county jail ahead of a scheduled sentencing …SANTA FE, N.M. — A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “ Rust ,” at a sentencing hearing Monday in a New Mexico state court.

Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. He is scheduled for trial in July at a courthouse in Santa Fe. Gutierrez-Reed teared up Monday as Hutchins’ agent, Craig Mizrahi, spoke about the cinematographer’s creativity and described her as a rising star in Hollywood. He said it was a chain of events that led to Hutchins’ death and that had the armorer been doing her job, that chain would have been broken.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose a child. There’s no words to describe,” Solovey said in her native language. Defense attorneys have highlighted Gutierrez-Reed’s relatively young age “and the devastating effect a felony will have on her life going forward.” Morrissey told the judge Monday that she reviewed nearly 200 phone calls that Gutierrez-Reed had made from jail over the last month. She said she was hoping there would be a moment when the defendant would take responsibility for what happened or express genuine remorse.

Movie Rust Supervisor Sentenced Prison Fatal Shooting Alec Baldwin Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WashTimes / 🏆 235. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gun supervisor for ‘Rust’ movie to be sentenced for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on setA movie weapons supervisor is facing up to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” with her sentencing scheduled for M…

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

Gun supervisor for 'Rust' movie to be sentenced for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on setThe involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Source: WTHRcom - 🏆 329. / 59 Read more »

Gun supervisor for ‘Rust' movie to be sentenced for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on setHannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted in March by a jury on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Source: NBCLA - 🏆 319. / 59 Read more »

Gun supervisor for 'Rust' movie to be sentenced for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on setA movie weapons supervisor is facing up to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film 'Rust.'

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Gun supervisor for 'Rust' movie to be sentenced for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on setThe involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Source: KING5Seattle - 🏆 457. / 53 Read more »

Gun supervisor for 'Rust' movie to be sentenced for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on setThe involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Source: 10TV - 🏆 560. / 51 Read more »