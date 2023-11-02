Movie Review: What Happens Later

It’s a startling moment in a movie that inhabits the same metaverse in which Harry once met Sally, insomniacs would lay awake in Washington state, and an annoying ding announced an AOL email.

Ryan and Duchovny hold their own in this talky two-hander, navigating their characters’ highs and lows with conviction. (The exception: two ill-advised rants in which each near literally shake their fists heavenward.

United States Headlines Read more: AUSTINCHRONICLE »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

INSTYLE: Meg Ryan Says Her New Rom-Com Isn’t for “20-Year-Olds'Meg Ryan explained that her new movie, 'What Happens Later,' may not appeal to young people.

Source: InStyle | Read more ⮕

SCREENRANT: What Happens Later Review: Meg Ryan’s Big Screen Return Is (Mostly) A TriumphWhat Happens Later isn't without some hiccups in its execution, but with Meg Ryan back at the helm, it's impossible not to feel charmed.

Source: screenrant | Read more ⮕

VARIETY: ‘What Happens Later’ Review: Meg Ryan's Sparkling Rom-Com ReturnMeg Ryan directs and stars opposite David Duchovny in 'What Happens Later,' a sparkling rom-com set in a snowbound airport.

Source: Variety | Read more ⮕

THR: 'What Happens Later' Review: Cuteness Wears Thin in Meg Ryan's RomanceThe actress toplines and directs a slightly surreal romantic comedy-drama about two former lovers stuck together in an airport during a winter storm.

Source: THR | Read more ⮕

THEDAILYBEAST: Meg Ryan in ‘What Happens Later’ Review: A Huge Rom-Com DisappointmentThe rom-com legend stars in her first big acting role in almost a decade—and during “You’ve Got Mail” season, no less! But “What Happens Later” is far from the magic you’d expect.

Source: thedailybeast | Read more ⮕

CHICAGOTRIBUNE: ‘What Happens Later’ review: Rom-com queen Meg Ryan sparks fervent flame with David DuchovnyRunning into your biggest heartbreak in an airport is a very relatable fantasy.

Source: chicagotribune | Read more ⮕