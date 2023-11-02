Movie Review: The Holdovers

After failing the son of a prominent alumnus, history teacher Paul Hunham (Giamatti) is forced to watch the students who remain at the all-male Barton Academy over winter break of 1970. And that’s just fine with Hunham; the bookish professor rarely leaves campus, and staying for the holidays will allow him to share a few words of encouragement with cook Mary Lamb (Randolph), whose son was recently killed in action.

If Hunham were to let his isolation fester into misanthropy, we would understand – that’s a story we’ve seen before. If Lamb were to let her tragedies pull her into the darkness, that, too, might feel right onscreen. But Giamatti and Randolph are too talented to let these characters fade into convention. In their hands,is not a film about disaffected youth as much as it is a testament to choosing empathy as adults.

