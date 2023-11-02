Movie Review: In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50

Amies follows them on their 2018/2019 tour, yakking with nearly every member of the current band and scoring interviews with various former members. He avoids the “and then this record happened” format entirely. Instead, themes reveal themselves quickly. Fripp’s exacting nature is tempered by a bone-dry sense of humor, but what he mostly seems like is an exacting, unpleasant boss – all of which Fripp admits.

Then again, it doesn’t help that several members, mostly men about 15 or so years younger, clearly have a paternal relationship with Fripp; these are musicians at the highest level of their craft who want nothing but an “attaboy” from a withholding father. This movie could have been calledTo hear several current and former subjects of the Crimson crown tell it, being in the band is and was an exhausting experience.

The most moving storyline belongs to late multi-instrumentalist/composer Bill Rieflin, who died in 2020 after years of dealing with cancer. A legendary drummer who played with everyone from Ministry to R.E.M. to Taylor Swift, Rieflin worked with Crimson from 2013 up to very nearly the end of his life. Fripp calls Rieflin “the only personal friend who’s ever joined King Crimson,” and the interplay between Rieflin and Amies (who deals with this aspect with appropriate taste and gravity) is lovely.

Even if you have zero interest in “Crimson” or Crimson, see this lovely film to check out an unbelievable badass who never let the specter of death win (and an extremely cool nun).has been Austin’s independent news source for over 40 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press.

