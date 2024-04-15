Movie Armorer Sentenced to Prison in Fatal Shooting on Set

Prosecutors blamed the movie armorer for unwittingly bringing live ammunition onto the set where it was prohibited and for failing to follow basic gun safety rules.SANTA FE, N.M. — A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “ Rust ,” at a sentencing hearing Monday in a New Mexico state court.

Gutierrez-Reed teared up Monday as Hutchins’ agent, Craig Mizrahi, spoke about the cinematographer’s creativity and described her as a rising star in Hollywood. He said it was a chain of events that led to Hutchins’ death and that had the armorer been doing her job, that chain would have been broken.

“It’s the hardest thing to lose a child. There’s no words to describe,” Solovey said in her native language.Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie "Rust," listens to closing arguments in her trial, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. Defense attorneys have highlighted Gutierrez-Reed’s relatively young age “and the devastating effect a felony will have on her life going forward.”

Morrissey told the judge Monday that she reviewed nearly 200 phone calls that Gutierrez-Reed had made from jail over the last month. She said she was hoping there would be a moment when the defendant would take responsibility for what happened or express genuine remorse.

