Movie Armorer Faces Sentencing for Fatal Shooting on Set of 'Rust'

FILE - Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the former armorer at the movie " Rust ", listens to closing arguments in her trial at district court on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in Santa Fe, N.M. A movie weapons supervisor is facing up to 18 months in prison for the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film " Rust ," with her sentencing scheduled for Monday in a New Mexico state court.
Gutierrez-Reed was acquitted at trial of allegations she tampered with evidence in the "Rust" investigation. She also has pleaded not guilty to a separate felony charge that she allegedly carried a gun into a bar in Santa Fe where firearms are prohibited. They say the 26-year-old will forever be affected negatively by intense publicity associated with her prosecution in parallel with an A-list actor, and has suffered from anxiety, fear and depression as a result.
"Rust" assistant director and safety coordinator Dave Halls last year pleaded no contest to negligent handling of a firearm and completed a sentence of six months unsupervised probation. "Rust" props master Sarah Zachry, who shared some responsibilities over firearms on the set of "Rust," signed an agreement with prosecutors to avoid prosecution in return with her cooperation.
