Movement and Activity at Metrobar, Cleveland Park Promenade Celebrations, and Mental Health Support

Looks like it’s happening. Just took this photo. There’s movement on the second floor, glassware over the bar, tables and chairs in windows! From Metrobar (640 Rhode Island Avenue, NE): “Sat, April 6 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Coffee & Canvas Cherry Blossom Art Market Join us at metrobar for a variety of… From a press release: “With the construction finally completed, Cleveland Park is turning its focus to celebrating its new neighborhood space – the Cleveland Park Promenade .

Formerly known as the… If you have any animal/pet photos you’d like to share please send an email to princeofpetworth(at)gmail(dot)com with ‘Animal Fix’ in the title and say the name of your pet and… Are you feeling overwhelmed by life’s challenges? Do stress and anxiety seem to dominate your thoughts? At Peaceful Mind Solutions, we understand that navigating mental health can be daunting, but you don’t have to do it alon

Metrobar Cleveland Park Promenade Celebration

"Cleveland Park Announces Party on the Promenade" Saturday!! (April 6)From a press release: 'With the construction finally completed, Cleveland Park is turning its focus to celebrating its new neighborhood space - the Cleveland Park Promenade. Formerly known as the Cleveland Park Service Lane, the Cleveland Park Promenade now boasts ample sidewalks, seating, and dining options.

Coffee & Canvas Cherry Blossom Art Market at MetrobarJoin us at Metrobar for a Coffee & Canvas Cherry Blossom Art Market on April 6th from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Enjoy a variety of art and coffee.

Eclipse travelers arrive to Cleveland, but some say Cleveland might not be their final stop

Cleveland councilman keeps asking questions about Park Place ApartmentsA Cleveland Councilman is continuing to track the progress at Park Place Apartments weeks after 19 News first reported on a ceiling collapse at the complex.

Glacial Progress Continues at the Buffalo & Bergen coming to Cleveland Park – California Tortilla Signs Down!3501 Connecticut Avenue, NW I'll take it!! Back in February we noted a newish permit posted. Back in 2022 we learned that that Buffalo & Bergen would be coming to the former California Tortilla space. RIP California Tortilla, obviously. STAY TUNED.

"New(ish) permit at Cleveland Park Buffalo and Bergen"3501 Connecticut Avenue, NW 'Dear PoPville, Feel like there's been no news about the Cleveland Park Buffalo and Bergen, which seems to be taking forever right now. I was curious so I went to try to peek in over the weekend, and saw this permit for a 'summer garden' that went up in late December.

