Move over, Halloween. Hello, Christmas!

"They say mom it's Christmastime it's not even Halloween, let's go get our tree. We were going to come yesterday but we did the trick-or-treating thing instead," Crawford said. In fact, the only time the Crawfords did not get their tree on November first was five years ago. That's because Trey was born!Another tradition--Leighanne reaches out to farm owner Stan Kohl. Since it's so early in the season, Kohl doesn't have his baler, shaker or drill out yet. The Crawfords take care of that themselves.
"We do a gallon of water and a cup of sugar and mix that up and we put it in there every single night and keep it away from the heat. And it works? It works," Leighanne said."You've had enough Christmas by then! Yep and then we start the next day counting over by then," Leighanne said.
Kohl says he usually doesn't get busy with Christmas trees until right around Thanksgiving, but he's happy the Crawfords found their perfect tree now.
