Move over, Halloween. Hello, Christmas!

"They say mom it's Christmastime it's not even Halloween, let's go get our tree. We were going to come yesterday but we did the trick-or-treating thing instead," Crawford said. In fact, the only time the Crawfords did not get their tree on November first was five years ago. That's because Trey was born!Another tradition--Leighanne reaches out to farm owner Stan Kohl. Since it's so early in the season, Kohl doesn't have his baler, shaker or drill out yet. The Crawfords take care of that themselves.

"We do a gallon of water and a cup of sugar and mix that up and we put it in there every single night and keep it away from the heat. And it works? It works," Leighanne said."You've had enough Christmas by then! Yep and then we start the next day counting over by then," Leighanne said.

Kohl says he usually doesn't get busy with Christmas trees until right around Thanksgiving, but he's happy the Crawfords found their perfect tree now. WPMT would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.

United States Headlines Read more: FOX43 »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ETNOW: Halloween 2023 Streaming Guide: How to Watch 'Beetlejuice,' 'Haunted Mansion,' 'Casper,' 'Halloween' and MoreWe've found the best Halloween flicks—both family friendly and nightmare inducing.

Source: etnow | Read more ⮕

WTVYNEWS4: News4's Halloween fun and viewer Halloween picturesOur crew got in on the fun on the spookiest day of the year, and so did many of our Wiregrass viewers!

Source: WTVYNews4 | Read more ⮕

NBCLA: Spirit Halloween lives on, even when the holiday ends and stores closeSpirit Halloween locations may close after Halloween, but the business remains hard at work year-round.

Source: NBCLA | Read more ⮕

WJXT4: Meteorologist Katie Garner has your SPOOOOKY Forecast!Halloween: A warm afternoon then cooler temperatures move in.

Source: wjxt4 | Read more ⮕

NJDOTCOM: 25 Days of Christmas movie list 2023: See the full scheduleWith Halloween in the rear-view mirror, it's time to start counting down to Christmas.

Source: njdotcom | Read more ⮕

BILLBOARD: Mariah Carey Defrosts Christmas, The Hottest Halloween Parties of 2023 & MoreAnother Halloween has come and gone. We are rounding up some of the best costumes that celebrities donned this year. The Halloween streets were lit with stars stopping by Billboard’s bash in LA, an…

Source: billboard | Read more ⮕