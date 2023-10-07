The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.BATON ROUGE, La.

Michael Smith’s 44-yard field goal with 7:21 remaining pulled Florida A&M into a 19-all tie. Florida A&M’s defense responded with a three-and-out holding Southern to a yard. The Rattlers took the ensuing drive and galloped 69 yards in six plays, registering the final points when Moussa threw a 12-yard score to Jamari Gassett with 2:44 left.

Southern led 6-0, 12-7 and earned its last lead at 19-16 on CJ Russell’s 1-yard run to end an eight-play, 80-yard drive that lasted four minutes and occurred with 11:40 remaining.The Rattlers (5-1, 4-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) have won 11 straight in conference and three straight against Southern (2-3, 2-1). headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa Reacts to Being Left Off Season 7 PosterHeather Rae El Moussa responded to not being featured in the cast photo for season seven of Selling Sunset, telling followers they may get a glimpse of her in a few episodes.

11th Annual Believing for Bryleigh Benefit ConcertThey are changing the lives of children and families around the world by raising millions of dollars to help families fighting Leukodystrophies.

Inside Anne Hathaway, Adam Shulman's Cozy 11th Anniversary CelebrationAnne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman\u2019s 11th wedding anniversary plans got rained out, so they quickly had to improvise

Enter to win four tickets to Randy Rainbow on October 11th at Paramount Theatre!America’s favorite musical satirist, Randy Rainbow, is “running for President” and he’s taking his musical comedy campaign on the road with the Randy Rainbow for...

Picked to finish 11th in Big 12, BYU women's basketball hopes to surprise new leagueSecond-year head coach Amber Whiting isn't worried about BYU being picked to finish 11th in the Cougars' first year in the Big 12. Her team isn't scared of it, either.

American Horror Story: Delicate: Anna Needs Crisis PR in 'Vanishing Twin' PreviewThe fourth episode of AHS Season 12 airs Wednesday, October 11th on FX.