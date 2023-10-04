Mourners line up to pay last respects to Sen. Dianne Feinstein

California’s Sen. Laphonza Butler is merely a pawn in white male Gavin Newsom’s gameLaphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Dianne Feinstein
Carter was among the scores of everyday San Franciscans and political leaders alike who brought flowers, bowed their heads, or clasped their hands in prayer as they stood before Feinstein’s casket, which was draped in an American flag and on display behind velvet ropes.
She was president of the Board of Supervisors in November 1978 when a former supervisor assassinated Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the city’s first openly gay supervisor, at City Hall. headtopics.com
Breed recalled looking up to Feinstein when she was a Black kid growing up in public housing and playing the French horn in a middle school band that performed regularly at mayoral events.
She was elected to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors in 1969 and became its first female president in 1978. From there, Feinstein served as San Francisco's first female mayor from 1978 to 1988.